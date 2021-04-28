Real Madrid: Sergio Ramos’s message after the draw against Chelsea in the Champions League

Real Madrid came from behind to equalize 1-1 against Chelsea at home, in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals held at the Alfredo Di Stefano sports complex.

Despite not being present on the pitch due to an injury, defender Sergio Ramos has highlighted the effort of his teammates in the first 90 minutes of the series with an emotional message on his social networks.

“Huge effort by the team. We already know that to win you have to know how to suffer. Everything to decide. Let’s go!” He wrote with the attached tweet of the result of the game.

Real Madrid will seek to stay in the fight for the Spanish La Liga championship by receiving the visit of Osasuna, prior to the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals against Chelsea.

