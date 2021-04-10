Real Madrid: Sergio Ramos revealed through tears the greatest pain he has ever felt

Sergio Ramos, captain of Real Madrid and the Selection of Spain, He has not hidden the love he has for the Seville, club with which he debuted in the first division. Although on this occasion he spoke about how the “hatred” of the Sevilla fans against him for his transfer to the merengue team originated.

During his documentary series “Origins”, Bouquets commented that the acts of the fans against him affected not only him, but also his parents and grandparents, who are from Seville; which he cataloged as the greatest pain he has ever felt, something he will never forget.

“I know what Sevilla and Sevilla are and how it feels, no one can tell me because I have lived it since I was little. All the information was manipulated, sevillismo was lied to. That caused me to be treated and received in a very painful way, not only for me but also for my family. “

“I will never forgive the pain my grandparents went through, my parents, who cannot step on the Sevilla field. I am very excited [entre lágrimas] because I have stepped on it since I was little and people can have a different opinion, but my grandparents can no longer live or go back, they cannot change. That is the greatest pain I have ever carried inside. “

Sergio Ramos commented that it was also his mistake not to have clarified this situation, since his transfer was due to an agreement between the directors of both clubs and not due to the payment of a clause, as was handled at the time and for which the fans del Sevilla classified Ramos as a “sold”.

“I have made many mistakes in my life and perhaps the biggest one I made at the time was not going out to explain and speak. Having explained it, I let others tell the story for me. My signing for Madrid was a completely agreed transfer between clubs, between Florentino and Del Nido “

