Real Madrid: Sergio Ramos misses the Clásico vs Barcelona and the Champions League due to injury

The captain of Real Madrid and the Spanish team, Sergio Ramos, has “a muscle injury in the inner calf of his left leg,” according to his club in a statement.

Real Madrid has reported that “after the tests carried out today” Sergio Ramos “has been diagnosed with a muscle injury in the internal twin of his left leg. Pending evolution”.

Although the club never provides deadlines for the recovery of the injured, an injury of this type requires at least a month of recovery, with which the center-back would miss the complete tie against Liverpool in the Champions League and also the Classic against Barcelona.

The center-back is not having a good season in terms of injuries as he has missed about twenty games due to physical problems.

The commotion caused by his call-up with the national team for the matches against Greece, Georgia and Kosovo when he had not been able to be in Balaídos with Madrid just before the break, is enlarged with this new injury.

Yesterday, Wednesday, Ramos left with five minutes remaining in the match against Kosovo, despite winning 3-1.

“I can’t do anything but speak frankly, work hard and cheer on the team with my soul,” the player wrote on his social media.