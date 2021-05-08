Real Madrid: Sergio Ramos injured and does not play against Sevilla in La Liga

In the final stretch of the season and with the Real Madrid fighting to win The League of Spain, the merengue team has confirmed the injury and respective loss for the match vs Seville from the captain Sergio Ramos, who had barely reappeared last Wednesday in the match of the UEFA Champions League against him Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

“After the tests carried out on Sergio Ramos by Real Madrid’s medical services, he has been diagnosed with tendinosis of the semimembranous muscle of the left leg,” published the merengue team.

Also read: Tigres UANL: Players who would leave the team with the arrival of Florian Thauvin

Tendinosis causes inflammation in the affected area after Ramos forced his reappearance for a decisive match in the Champions League. The Madrid captain is in the hands of the physiotherapists and the doctors mark his return based on his evolution.

The captain of Real Madrid Sergio Ramos was absent for the second consecutive day of training in the sports city of Valdebebas and caused a loss for the decisive league duel against Sevilla, after reappearing in the semifinal appointment of the Champions League against Chelsea.

Ramos did not exercise with the rest of his teammates in a session in which the Uruguayan midfielder Fede Valverde and the Brazilian Vinicius Junior left better news for Zinedine Zidane, who returned to group dynamics and will be able to play the game against Sevilla.

Defense problems reappear for Zidane. He does not have Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vázquez on the right side, nor with the French Rapahel Varane in the center of the rear. He adds a new absence, that of Sergio Ramos, when the captain had already recovered from his calf muscle injury and seemed to have overcome the knee operation he underwent in January.

The rest of the Madrid squad, with the return to the group of Valverde and Vinicius, finished preparing for Sunday’s league meeting against Sevilla, in which they will seek a reaction to the European elimination that will reinforce their candidacy for the title.

Also read: Tigres UANL and Rayados de Monterrey, the only ‘big’ when it comes to signings