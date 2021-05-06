Real Madrid: Sergio Ramos does not lower his head after being eliminated from the Champions League

The captain of Real Madrid, Sergio Ramos, published a message this Thursday in which he assured that, after the elimination of the UEFA champions league before him Chelsea, they are “screwed” but not “sunk”.

“Fucked, yes. Down, never,” he said on twitter, adding: “The history of Madrid has been forged with victories, but has risen from defeats.”

To close the tweet, he sent a message of hope to Real Madrid: “We still have the League and we are going for it.”

The also captain of the Spanish team played his first game against Chelsea on Wednesday in London after his soleus injury and his renewal with the white club, with which he ends his contract in June, is still in the air.

