Real Madrid: Sergio Ramos could sign with Manchester City and play in MLS in the future

The future of Sergio Ramos It remains uncertain, it is not a secret that the Spanish central defender has rejected all of Florentino Pérez’s proposals to renew his contract with him. Real Madrid, which ends in a month.

For that reason, rumors about his departure have exploded in recent weeks, with PSG being the most interested; However, in recent hours, the name of the Manchester City has taken great strength.

According to journalist Rodrigo Faez, the European runner-up would be interested in strengthening his defense to meet his goal of winning the Champions League, but that would not be all, since, the source indicates that he could continue his career in the MLS.

According to ESPN, Manchester City will seek the signing of Sergio Ramos If he does not renew with Real Madrid , the citizens would offer him 2 years + option of go to MLS with New York City . # Transfers pic.twitter.com/1DBFBQVHuu – Soccer Transfers (@iFutbolFichajes) May 31, 2021

The team led by Pep Guardiola would offer him a two-season contract with the possibility of extending it for another year, in the Premier League or with New York City FC, so in the next few days he will have to decide his future.