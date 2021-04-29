Real Madrid: Sergio Ramos aims to play the Vuelta in the Champions League

Real Madrid got up this Thursday with two pieces of news; a good and a bad; Sergio Ramos rejoined the merengue squad after his positive case and everything points to him having minutes in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League Semifinals next week against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, but on the other hand, Zidane will not be able to count on Dani carvajal in the remainder of the season.

With Madrid fighting to win The Spanish League, Carvajal’s loss has fallen like a bucket of ice water in Madrid’s bosom, as his loss will put the merengue team to suffer in this final stretch of the season in an area of ​​the field where there are no weight players as a replacement.

Carvajal was reported to have a sore hamstring muscle, so he will miss the remainder of the season.

In addition to Carvajal, Zidane trained the team with the absences of Nacho Fernández, who worked inside the facilities of the Valdebebas Sports City; Lucas Vázquez, and Fede Valverde, still in quarantine.

On the other hand, Ferland Mendy is showing improvement in his recovery process and has already worked on the grass and in the gym, although he does not have much hope of playing the return against the blues.

Real Madrid will have a game against Osasuna this weekend, a meeting that they have to win to stay in the bid for the leadership of La Liga in Spain, because a new puncture against the rojillos would leave them practically out of the competition for the title .

