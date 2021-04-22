Real Madrid: Sergio Ramos aims to play against Real Betis

Real Madrid held the first training session with their mind set on Saturday’s game against him Real Betis (9:00 p.m. CEST), after the victory in Cádiz (0-3) that places him provisional leader of LaLiga Santander, for which, for the moment, French coach Zinedine Zidane does not recover any of the seven casualties, although he does He has the good news that Sergio Ramos has overcome the coronavirus.

The captain of the white team shared a photo on his social networks touching the ball on the grass and a brief message: “happy to be back.” Although his return to the pitch will not be immediate, as he continues to recover from the injury to his left calf that he suffered during the last national team break.

If you meet the deadlines, despite the coronavirus quarantine, you still have a week to recover.

For his part, the German Toni Kroos and the croatian Luka modric they exercised inside the facilities, while the French Ferland Mendy and the Spaniard Lucas Vázquez continued their respective recovery processes.

The belgian Eden Hazard He completed another session on the pitch at the Ciudad Deportiva de Valdebebas, but his return to the squad will depend on his feelings. In addition, the Uruguayan Fede Valverde continues to asylum at his home after testing positive for coronavirus yesterday; without symptoms, as confirmed by his wife, Mina Bonino, on social networks.

Thus, the headlines in the victory against Cádiz did recovery work while the rest performed pressure and circulation exercises, and shots on goal, the club reported in a statement.

Real Madrid will return to training this Friday, the eve of the clash against Real Betis, while waiting for the result of Atlético de Madrid-Huesca on Thursday (7:00 p.m. CEST) to find out if Matchday 32 will end as leader of LaLiga Santander. For this he needs that Simeone’s men do not join his party in the Wanda Metropolitano.

