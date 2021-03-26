Real Madrid save their first final with much suffering

03/25/2021

On at 23:47 CET

EFE

Real Madrid resolved this Thursday the first of the four finals ahead of him to ensure his presence in the Euroleague Playoffs with a suffered victory against ASVEL, which was signed thanks to their reaction in the third quarter and their greater mettle in the last seconds from the free throw line (71-74).

VILL

REAL MADRID, XX

ASVEL VILLEURBANNE, 71

(23 + 14 + 14 + 20): Diot (12), Lighty (13), Kahudi (2), Yabusele (13) and Cole (18) -titling quintet-, Lacombe (4), Fall (4) and Noua (5)

REAL MADRID, 74

(20 + 12 + 24 + 18): Laprovittola (12), Taylor (4), Thompkins (13), Garuba (9) and Tavares (8) -starting five-, Causeur (-), Tyus (2), Deck (8), Alocén (-), Abalde (11) and Carroll (7).

REFEREES

Sasa Pukl (Slovenia), Rain Perrandi (Estonia) and Sebastien Clivaz (Switzerland). Without eliminated.

INCIDENTS

Match corresponding to the 31st day of the regular phase of the men’s basketball Euroleague played at the Astroballe (Villeurbanne).

Pablo Laso’s team led by Trey Thompkins (13 points), Nico Laprovittola (12 points) and the rebounds of Usman Garuba (8 rebounds, 13 points) straightens its course in the maximum continental competition after losing to CSKA and Barcelona.

Physical and rocky rival, ASVEL led by Cole (18 points) and Yabusele (13 points) made it difficult for Real Madrid, which continues to suffer the losses of Rudy Fernández and Sergio Llull.

The locals missed their latest new signing, Thomas Heurtel, under whose baton they beat Nanterre two days earlier after an extension. But the probable signing of Real Madrid for next season is not registered in the Euroleague after his stormy departure from Barcelona and today he could not participate in the clash.

ASVEL came out with the extra motivation because he played his last Euroleague match at the Astroballe and because he longed to say goodbye with a prestigious victory. The white five tried a defense in the starting zone but did not take long to change to individual because the French shooters were fine, especially Antoine Diot who achieved two of the five in total that the team scored in the first quarter.

Real Madrid, however, came out with wet gunpowder and several indecisions, so they survived thanks to the success of Thompkins and Taylor in the paint.

The first quarter ended with Villeurbanne’s team up three (23-20) and with good feelings for TJ Parker because, in addition to making the Whites suffer in the area with their Fall and Yabusele lockers, they managed to run and score from the distance.

The second quarter started with more of the same. A Fall a Causeur block on the first play did not bode well. Noa after four minutes finished a partial of 10 points for the French (26-20).

Two triples from Abalde midway through the second quarter gave Pablo Laso’s men oxygen. The bench celebrated it by jumping in unison because the team was suffering a lot to score.

The ASVEL continued with the mallet inside and ahead on the scoreboard thanks to Lighty’s wrist who went to rest with 9 points as the highest scorer of the match so far.

With a minute to go to the end of the second quarter, the locals reached the maximum advantage so far, 7 points, which Garuba reduced with two free throws to leave the light at the break at 37-32. A very low score that reflected the toughness of the match and the poor shooting percentages of both teams. In the second quarter, the whites only made two triples, a two-point basket and four free throws.

The third set started with a give and take in triples, but above all with a huge Garuba. The Spanish pivot with a triple and an offensive rebound that culminated in a mate reduced the advantage. At four minutes Carrol, who had not played until then, initialed the comeback with a triple and then finishing a counterattack (42-47).

Once they had taken command of the scoreboard, Real Madrid pressed on defense and began to keep pace with the game. Thompkins placed the maximum advantage for the Whites, 7 points, with thirty seconds remaining in the quarter. Fall with a slap reduced the distance with the final horn (51-56).

As soon as he got back on track, Cole made it clear to the Madrid team that ASVEL was going to sell his defeat dearly. The American tied the game with five straight points (58-58).

The ASVEL then came up and Diot put his team up by scoring three consecutive free throws. Thompkins wasted no time in returning the lead to Real Madrid (61-62). The two teams then entered a war of nerves.

David Lighty sustained ASVEL with his insights. With one minute remaining, Real Madrid arrived three up. A providential rebound from Tavares followed by a triple from Abalde seemed to have left the game seen for sentence (63-69). But then two triples by Diot and Yabusele in the blink of an eye, after a basket from the Cape Verdean center, left the Madrid advantage by two points with 19 seconds remaining.

The victory was then played from the free throw line. Deck missed the first and hit the second. While Cole returned ASVEL to a single point with two hits from the line after a foul.

It was Thompkins’ turn with ten seconds to go and he didn’t miss both of his pitches. The ASVEL then tried to take the game to extra time but Cole and Kahudi’s shots met the iron.