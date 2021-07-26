Real Madrid: Rodrygo already warns Ancelotti: great goal breaking two rivals at the same time!

Updated 07/25/2021 – 19:30

Rodrygo Goes opened the scoreboard at the Ibrox Stadium and in the friendly against Glasgow Rangers he scored a real goal in minute 7. The Brazilian received and with a cut broke two rivals to define before the goalkeeper and make it 0-1.

Real Madrid began choking the attacks of a Glasgow Rangers that came out very strong in the first minutes. What’s more, Rodrygo’s goal was born from a counterattack by the Scottish team.

Odegaard’s career and cold blood to decide the pass

The defense cleared a cross from the left and the ball picked it up Martin Odegaard that, after practically driving from area to area, yielded for Rodrygo to sign one of the plays of the match.