Real Madrid: Richarlison, the first reinforcement requested by Carlo Ancelotti

A few days after being presented as Real Madrid’s technical director, the Italian coach, Carlo Ancelotti, would have already launched his first request for the current transfer market to the white club’s board, putting on the table the name of the Brazilian forward, Richarlison, who he directed last season in el Everton of the English Premier League.

According to information revealed on the Transfers portal. net, the Everton striker would be a target for Ancelotti to reinforce the forward of the Real Madrid in the coming season, as this was one of the weakest positions of the meringues in the previous year, where Karim Benzema carried all the weight of the scoring responsibility in the club.

Ancelotti’s interest in Richarlison would end the ‘Aztec dream’ of Mexican fans who saw the possibility of seeing Hirving Lozano on the list of candidates to reach Real Madrid, as the Brazilian forward plays for both bands, in addition to be a center forward.

From Everton they are waiting for Richarlison to request the transfer to a great European. The only thing that kept him in the club was that Ancelotti is the Dt.

Richarlison was already in the orbit of Real Madrid a few seasons ago, but it was decided not to go for his signing, a situation that would change due to the desire of Carlo Ancelotti, who sees him as an important relief for Karim Benzema, ruling out Luka Jovic or Mariano Díaz , who could be transferred in this market.

The Brazilian forward is valued at 60 million euros, a figure that would represent a juicy profit for the toffie team, as they paid only 40 million euros for his signing in 2018, when Richarlison was 21 years old.

Last season, the Brazilian scored 13 touchdowns, closing the campaign in good shape.

