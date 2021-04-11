Real Madrid reveals the seriousness of Lucas Vázquez’s injury

Lucas Vazquez says goodbye to the season after confirming the magnetic resonance that he underwent on Sunday morning that he suffers a sprain of the posterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, which will have him out for about eight weeks; while the Uruguayan Fede Valverde It is serious doubt for Anfield by a strong blow to the sole of one foot.

The clash between Lucas Vazquez Y Sergio Busquets in the classic, fighting at grass level for a divided ball, caused an injury with which Lucas says goodbye to the season and perhaps to Real Madrid. The Galician footballer has not yet reached an agreement with the white club for his continuity.

“After tests carried out on Lucas Vázquez by Real Madrid’s Medical Services, he was diagnosed with a posterior cruciate ligament sprain in his left knee,” confirmed Real Madrid’s medical services in a medical report.

The Madrid doctors also carried out tests on Valverde, who had to be replaced at the time of the classic by a strong blow. According to club sources, the Uruguayan midfielder suffers a strong blow to the sole of his foot and is a doubt for Wednesday’s match against Liverpool.

