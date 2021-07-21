Real Madrid returns to training

The Real Madrid resumed pre-season training in the sports city of Valdebebas after the day off granted by Carlo Ancelotti. The whites started the third week of work to prepare the course and they did so still with the absences of the internationals who have disputed the Eurocup and those who are expected tomorrow.

The bad news for the Italian coach is that he still does not have five first-team players. The white club reported through its website that Rodrygo, Jovic Y Mariano they trained alone on the grass and that Mendy Y Carvajal they worked inside the facilities.

The session consisted of pressure, circulation and ball delivery practices and in training ended with a match with small goals and series of runs.