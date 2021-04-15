Real Madrid return three years later to the semifinals of the Champions League

Eliminated Liverpool

Real Madrid extended their security at Anfield in the Champions League quarterfinals, qualifying for the semi-finals in their last nine appearances in the round and returning three years later to be among the four best teams in Europe.

The last time that Real Madrid reached the semifinals of the ‘Champions’, on April 11, 2018, they broke a record with eight in a row after eliminating Juventus. Later he got his last European Cup, the thirteenth, in Kiev against Liverpool.

Players who won both the World Cup and the Champions League

Toni Kroos – Real Madrid (2016, 2017, 2018), Bayern (2013) – Germany (2014)

& copy imago images

To the player’s profile

Roberto Carlos – Real Madrid (1998, 2000, 2002) – Brazil (2002)

& copy imago images

To the player’s profile

Raphaël Varane – Real Madrid (2014, 2016, 2017, 2018) – France (2018)

& copy imago images

To the player’s profile

Iker Casillas – Real Madrid (2000, 2002, 2014) – Spain (2010)

& copy TM / imago images

To the player’s profile

Sergio Ramos – Real Madrid (2014, 2016, 2017, 2018) – Spain (2010)

& copy imago images

To the player’s profile

Carlos Puyol – FC Barcelona (2006, 2009, 2011) – Spain (2010)

& copy Getty Images

To the player’s profile

Gerard Piqué – Manchester United (2008), FC Barcelona (2009, 2011, 2015) – Spain (2010)

& copy imago images

To the player’s profile

Sergio Busquets – FC Barcelona (2009, 2011, 2015) – Spain (2010)

& copy imago images

To the player’s profile

Xabi Alonso – Liverpool FC (2005), Real Madrid (2014) – Spain (2010)

& copy imago images

To the player’s profile

Andrés Iniesta – FC Barcelona (2006, 2009, 2011, 2015) – Spain (2010)

& copy Getty Images

To the player’s profile

Víctor Valdés – FC Barcelona (2006, 2009, 2011, 2015) – Spain (2010)

& copy imago images

To the player’s profile

Marcel Desailly – Olympique de Marseille (1993), AC Milan (1994) – France (1998)

& copy imago images

To the player’s profile

Didier Deschamps – Olympique de Marseille (1993), Juventus (1996) – France (1998)

& copy imago images

To the player’s profile

Against the same rival he signed three years later and after two editions stalled in the round of 16 of the competition, his return to the semifinals by doing good at Anfield with a goalless draw the first leg win at Alfredo di Stéfano (3- 1).

It will be the 30th time that Real Madrid has played in the semifinals

It will be the thirtieth time that Real Madrid has played the semifinals of the Champions League, a competition that it dominates with thirteen titles. They are the fourth semifinals with Zinédine Zidane at the helm who went down in history after winning three consecutive editions and has only lost one European tie, the last edition against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

With Zidane he always surpassed the quarterfinals and the semifinals. The French coach extends his love affair with his fetish competition, beating Jürgen Klopp and facing the duel against Chelsea in the semifinals in an edition in which he was on the edge of the abyss in the group stage.

Homepage