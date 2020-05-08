As is the tradition in football, most of the teams’ squads make a special arrival of the new players to the first team, different games and activities are part of that integration, which seeks to give a new light of confidence to the new members of the campus.

As is common in this quarantine season, footballers have chosen to tell their most intimate secrets through social media. On this occasion, former Real Madrid supporters revealed the way in which they were baptized by the first team players, when they achieved promotion.

Jesé Rodríguez, Joselu, Omar Mascarell, Juanfran and Casado, held a virtual dialogue, in which they recalled the ‘baptism ‘that took place at Real Madrid, by the players who were part of the professional squad at the time. Red Ass! With that game they welcomed the newly promoted youth.

“When the players went up to train the first team, we had the red ass joke. We would go to the room from which he had climbed, we would lower his pants, he would turn upside down and hit him. And if he objected, well, we would throw a mattress on him, we would blow up his room. I remember going to Jesé’s room and saying to ourselves e eh eh eh, take it easy, boys ’. Quietly lower his pants … and receive. Red ass, red ass! ”Said Mascarelli, a player who promoted to the first team in 2012.

The players emerged in the merengue team, did not mention more names of players who passed by the welcome, but they assured that it is a tradition that is done annually in the white team and surely those recently promoted to the team, had to go through this painful but funny initiation act.

