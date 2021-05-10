Real Madrid recovers Raphael Varane; Sergio Ramos and Ferland Mendy train on the sidelines

Raphael varane improvement of his muscle injury and has started field work, while Sergio Ramos and the French full-back Ferland mendy They worked on the sidelines of the group on the return to training for Real Madrid in their sports city, with their minds already set on the visit to Granada on Thursday, and the aim of rushing their title options until the last league matchday.

Zidane delayed morning training one hour to increase the rest of his players who last night closed the thirty-fifth day of LaLiga Santander with a draw against Sevilla. With the bitterness of having wasted the opportunity to attack the leadership and the latent anger at the controversial action that marked the match, the hand of Militao warned by the VAR that meant the penalty for the second Sevilla goal, the squad tried to isolate themselves to think about your next engagement.

The starters received rest with a recovery session and the substitutes exercised with intensity in a training with the ball that ended with the dispute of matches in reduced dimensions. The injured Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vázquez remain on the sidelines, while the Madrid club reports the good evolution of the Frenchman Raphael Varane, who began to do field work with a career and has improved from his muscle injury.

Meanwhile, Ramos and Mendy, last minute casualties for the appointment against Sevilla, continue to carry out specific recovery work and their participation in Granada in serious doubt. The two returned for the European appointment in London against Chelsea and have paid the consequences of forcing their return in a high-intensity duel.