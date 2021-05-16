Real Madrid: Raúl González refuses to talk about his possible arrival on the bench Merengue

Raul Gonzalez, coach of Real Madrid Castilla, who fell in the first round of the promotion phase to Second division against Ibiza, affirmed about the possibility of being chosen to relieve Zinedine Zidane at the head of the first team if it does not continue, that he he is an “employee of the club” and that it was not “the moment to speak of the future of anybody”, but to be proud of the work of his players.

In the press conference after the meeting in the Nuevo Vivero de Badajoz, the former international was questioned about the option of being chosen to replace the French Zinedine Zidane at the head of the first team if he decides not to continue, but Raúl preferred not to express himself to the respect.

“I am an employee of the club. This is my home and this is where I want to be, where I feel identified. I became a coach to be at home. But this is not the time to talk about anyone’s future, but to be proud to be here, having competed in a very important year, personally because we started with the Youth League, a very beautiful tournament, and then with a complicated format in Second B, we have been meeting the objectives and we would have liked to arrive one more day. Now It is time to value all that and there will be time to talk about the future of each one, “said the white legend.

Proud to see that the team lives up to the shield. This is not over … it is the beginning. Thank you for making me feel so happy !!!

“When I decided three or four years ago to be a coach, to take the course, it was to be able to be at home, at my club, gain experience, train in the best way, and I am living experiences that I never imagined. I am enjoying a lot. I am a club person, I am working, happy, in my house and I only have the illusion of continuing, “said Raúl when he was insisted on the matter.

Raúl, whose team was eliminated despite drawing as Ibiza finished in the first league phase in a better position than Castilla, announced that he will continue to coach Castilla in the coming days in case the players are necessary for the first team, as has been happening. this season.

“Today is to be proud of my boys, the focus should be on them,” said Raúl, who appreciated the work of the squad and the coaching staff, and stressed: “There is no joy in the dressing room, but there is great work, a lot of effort, a lot of sacrifice. I think this format is not the best but it is not the time, we already knew it when we started. Because in the end they don’t beat you and you get eliminated. That rarely happens in football, you have to accept it like that ” , He said.

The Castilla coach added that everyone has grown this season, which has been “a lot of learning” and everyone will be served “by each one in their process.” I think at the team level, as a group, it has been a beastly year. Today we may not realize it, but after a few days or a few weeks we will realize how important this year has been for everyone, “he said.

