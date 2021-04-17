Real Madrid: Raphael Varane will not be against Getafe, Zidane will arrive patched for the League match

Toni Kroos Y Karim Benzema They were tested on the return to training for Real Madrid in their sports city, with a smooth work for the German and with greater intensity for the French striker, on a morning in which Fede Valverde showed that he is available and the bad news came with Raphael varane.

The bleak outlook for Zinedine Zidane to visit Getafe’s Coliseum Alfonso Pérez on Sunday does not improve in defense. With the confirmed casualties of Sergio Ramos, Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez Due to injury plus Nacho Fernández due to suspension, the Madrid coach has few options left to look for the Brazilian Militao’s partner.

One of them, delaying the position of CasemiroNor will he be able to do it for the Brazilian, he is also low due to his expulsion in the classic. Zidane will have to pass Ferland Mendy from the left side to the center of the defense, giving entry to Marcelo as a novelty, or bet on the quarry with the presence of a center-back like Víctor Chust.

In the Madrid squad there are several players ‘between cottons’. The Uruguayan Valverde, who had to infiltrate to play at Anfield and trained normally, is progressing well from his pains in the sole of his right foot. He is available to play against Getafe and cover Casemiro’s loss in midfield.

It will not be until Saturday’s training session that Zidane will decide whether to rest Toni Kroos, who is dragging a nuisance that makes him doubtful. This Friday he jumped onto the grass and was with his teammates at the start of training but was absent from the final matches in reduced dimensions.

That selective break is also held by players who are on the edge in the physical aspect such as the Croatian Luka Modric and the Brazilian Vinicius, who did not complete the entire session. Yes, Karim Benzema improved from the strong blow he suffered to his foot at the start of the Champions League game against Liverpool.

He continues working with intensity with his teammates Eden Hazard. Everything indicates that the Belgian will be a novelty in the call that Zidane will give on Saturday, while Carvajal continued working alone, hastening a recovery that is delaying more than expected. It is the season that has played the fewest games. He hasn’t since relapsed from his muscle injury in his February 14 comeback. In all of 2021 he has played just 112 minutes in two games.

