Real Madrid: Raphäel Varane is closely followed by three ‘giants’ from Europe

One of the main objectives you will have Carlos Ancelotti in this second stage with the Real Madrid it will be to be able to support several of the figures, including Raphael Varane, who is closely followed by three European ‘giants’.

According to Josep Pedrerol in El Chiringuito, the French center-back is in the sights of two Premier League teams and PSG. Those English clubs are the Chelsea, champion of the Champions League, and the Manchester United, which wants to regain prominence in Europe.

Varane’s situation complicates things for the board because his renewal is not on track, so the Spanish team would not hesitate to sell him this transfer market if a formal offer arrives.

The team led by Solskjaer would be the most advanced club in their search for the French defender, who they have been following for a long time. The ‘red Devils’ would be analyzing the status of the player.