Real Madrid puts Isco on the market

Isco He is one of the players that Real Madrid wants to transfer this summer and has put him on the market. The 29-year-old Andalusian ends his contract in 2022 and the white club wants to deposit money for him and not see how he leaves for free next year.

Isco, on the other hand, he already wanted to leave last winter, but he stayed and although he is no longer there Zidane, it seems that his substitute situation will not change with Ancelotti on the bench. The Andalusian knows that he has several players ahead of him and it will be necessary to see if he decides to stay without having many minutes or to look for a new destination.

ANDl Real Madrid he hopes to earn between 20 and 25 million for Isco and there are teams that are interested in him. In England, the Arsenal It sounds like a possible destination, but if it finally arrives Odegaard, the possibility of Isco arriving in London would vanish. In Italy there are also teams that have sounded like a destination for isco, but at the moment, there are no concrete offers.

In the league, Lopetegui He would be delighted to have Isco at his command, but Sevilla has no intention of paying those 20 million that Real Madrid is asking for and Isco His salary should be lowered from six million a year that he receives at Real Madrid.

