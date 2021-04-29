Real Madrid pulls caste and pursues the miracle against Efes forcing the fifth game

The Real Madrid returned to bring out his champion caste, with a Usman Garuba exceptional, to defeat the Anadolu efes and return the series to Istanbul where next Tuesday the fifth and final game of the playoff of the Euroleague.

In a crazy game in which Real Madrid started winning by 17-0, and which dominated Anadolu Efes until the last quarter, in which the team of Pablo Laso won by 25-10, the Madrid players once again gave a lesson in honor, desire, struggle, heart and faith.

Real Madrid’s victory on Tuesday did more damage to Anadolu Efes than you might think. With the same approach in defense, zone 1-2-2 that transmuted to individual, and again without Walter Tavares, the Turkish team was short-circuited, with which Real Madrid put the score at 17-0! at 4.30 minutes into the game.

Neither Shane larkin, neither Vasilije Micic, neither Rodrigue Beaubois, no one seemed to be able to break the curse that weighed on them. It was Krunoslav Simon the manager with a triple and from there the tables changed completely. In Anadolu there was light, by the hand of Larkin and Beaubois, and in Madrid the most absolute darkness.

The first quarter ended 19-13. The problem came later. Larkin and Beaubois, with individual triples, tied the score 19-19, in the first minute of the second act.

Beaubois became a real nightmare for Madrid, with 5 triples without failure and 19 points at halftime. Larkin had 10 more points.

The partials after the first five minutes are terrifying. 17-34 in the second quarter and 19-47 in the last 15 minutes.

To all this, Real Madrid did not shrink, tried to maintain its defensive level and be more effective in attack, although except for flashes of Rudy fernandez, Usman Garuba or Jaycee CarrollAt the beginning, each point cost a world.

After the initial 17-0, Anadolu was the one of the first two games, dominating and almost unstoppable and Madrid, too, with problems to score and without finding solutions while sinking into frustration, especially with the 10 lost balls.

In the first minutes, Real Madrid and Anadolu exchanged baskets, face to face, with Garuba and Carroll especially incisive facing the basket, which allowed Madrid to return to the game with full rights, 51-55 (m.23.50).

Real Madrid brought out their champion breed while they could, while Beaubois and Larkin continued to do their thing, with Anadolu making great defenses. A new 0-11 run in just over three minutes gave the Turkish team a great cushion on the scoreboard, 51-66.

All in all, the part of the third quarter was favorable for Madrid by 21-19 for an overall 57-66, which escaped from that feeling of absolute superiority of Anadolu.

In the last ten minutes, a Real Madrid at the limit of forces and troops, because Trey thompkins He also withdrew with discomfort in his left knee, he tried to counteract Anadolu’s superiority in terms of strength, strength, play and aim.

With a Garuba wasting the forces that Madrid almost did not have, he put fear in Anadolu’s body by approaching only two points, 71-73 with 2.25 minutes remaining, based on heart, courage and desire.

A triple of Alberto abalde He gave Madrid an advantage, 74-73, which Micic equalized from the personnel shot in less than a minute and a half. Llull, also from the staff, put the 76-76.

Llull and Larkin missed three-pointers and from the personal shot Rudy, Larkin, Llull and Garuba put the final 78-76.

Madrid brought out their champion breed and earned the right to defend their luck in a fifth and final match in Istanbul next Tuesday.

Data sheet:

82 – Real Madrid (19 + 17 + 21 + 25): Alocén (3), Carrol (20), Abalde (7), Tyus (7) and Garuba (24) -titling quintet- Causeur, Rudy Fernández (8), Llull (8) , Laprovittola, Taylor, Thompkins (5) and Reyes.

76 – Anadolu Efes (13 + 34 + 19 + 10): Beaubois (23), Sanli, Moerman, Micic (9) and Simon (6) -titling quintet- Larkin (22), Anderson (3), Dunston (8) and Singleton (5 ).

Referees: Sreten Radovic (CRO), Olegs Latisevs (LET) and Milan Nedovic (SLO). Without eliminated.

Incidents: Fourth game of the playoff for the title played behind closed doors at the Palacio de Deportes (WiZik Center) in Madrid.