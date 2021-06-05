Real Madrid presents the new shirt for the 21-22 season

06/01/2021 at 10:45 AM CEST

EFE

Adidas and Real Madrid have presented the shirt for the 2021-22 season, designed to reflect the spirit and sense of unity of the club with its fans under the motto ‘This is greatness‘, and that includes references to his city and its iconic stadium.

Inspired by the city of Madrid and the love for its colors in all corners of the world, the design of the shirt includes a subtle spiral graphic that is inspired by the Cibeles font, where fans celebrate the team’s titles, and represents the vibrant culture of the capital.

The shirts are made with ‘primegreen’, a series of high performance recycled materials.