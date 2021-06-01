Real Madrid presents its new skin for the 2021-2022 season

Adidas and Real Madrid have presented the shirt for the 2021-22 season, designed to reflect the spirit and sense of unity of the club with its fans under the slogan ‘This is greatness’, and which includes references to their city and its iconic stadium .

Inspired by the city of Madrid And in love for their colors in every corner of the world, the jersey design includes a subtle spiral graphic that is inspired by the Cibeles font, where fans celebrate the team’s titles, and represents the vibrant culture of the capital.

The shirts are made from ‘primegreen’, a series of high performance recycled materials.

Real Madrid finished second in the Spanish League standings and were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League in the semifinals at the hands of reigning champions, Chelsea; thus consecrating a season without titles for the Merengues.

