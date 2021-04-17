Real Madrid plays La Liga vs Getafe with a meager squad

Zinedine Zidane has put Real Madrid fans on edge with his latest and most recent call-up for the game against him Getafe in La Liga in Spain, as the Frenchman has only listed 16 players for a game in which they could be playing the season.

Madrid marches as second in the Table of Positions in La Liga in Spain, just one point behind Atlético de Madrid, leader of the classification, and with 1 advantage of FC Barcelona, ​​their closest pursuer, so the match against Los Azulones is of great relevance.

Real Madrid has gone through a season plagued with injuries and player casualties due to contagion, so this day it will not be able to have Sergio Ramos, Rafael Varane, Nacho, Carvajal, Hazard, Mendy, Casemiro and Lucas again.

The call has tightened the nerves in the merengue fans, who angrily claimed in social networks the lack of enlisted players, since they demanded the presence of players from the subsidiary team to ‘complete’ a more combative call.

Castilla is fighting for promotion in the Second Division B in Spain, which is why Zidane would have respected the presence of the players in the subsidiary.

