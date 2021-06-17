Real Madrid: Players mourn the departure of Merengue legend, Sergio Ramos

Classmates from Sergio Ramos at Real Madrid they took advantage of their social networks to publicly say goodbye to their captain on the day he left the white team after 16 seasons and 22 titles, and they agreed on the word “legend” to define the central defender.

“Living legend and captain of a generation full of trophies. I have learned a lot and I have really enjoyed forming a complementary duo. Congratulations on all these years at Madrid, defending your team in an exemplary way and also scoring many goals! I respect! Sergio Ramos ”, wrote a Raphael Varane who has been his partner in the center of the rear during the last seasons.

His compatriot, Karim Benzema, third captain of the Real MadridHe also dedicated a loving message to someone he considers more than a teammate: “More than a captain, my friend, my brother. Thank you for all the moments we have spent together on the road to Real Madrid’s success. I wish you the best legend, ”he shared.

Lucas Vázquez, who recently did reach an agreement to renew his contract until June 30, 2024, took advantage of the official account of the Champions League in which he asked that Ramos be summarized in three words: “Friend. Captain. Legend ”, chose the Galician.

Also answered Toni Kroos, who opted for “Best defender ever!” – “’Best! Defend! Ever! ‘”He wrote in English.

Thibaut Courtois thanked him for the moments they have lived together since the Belgian arrived at Real Madrid three seasons ago: “Thank you Sergio for all the time we have shared, for your example and commitment. You are a legend of Real Madrid and soccer. I wish you the best, captain.

During his farewell press appearance, more messages from colleagues began to arrive. Dani Carvajal praised its importance representing the club: “See you soon captain. You are the pure example of what Real Madrid represents, sacrifice, effort, dedication, talent, and above all professionalism. They have been eight years learning from the best and enjoying the best captain that one can have. Good luck for what comes a hug friend ”.

For his part, Nacho also recalled his goal in La Décima: “My reference, my captain and legend. You changed our destiny for all of us and we are going to miss you. We will follow you to the end FRIEND. Thanks a lot.

Caros Henrique Casemiro shared a photo of the two hugging in the rain as a celebration in which he wrote: “It was an honor to fight alongside you, Captain. Good luck in the future ”.

A message also came from that he will no longer be his coach, Carlo Ancelotti. He has a friendship with the Italian, as Ramos acknowledged during the press conference, and after his departure he will not be able to live a second stage with the coach. “Dear Sergio, I will never forget what we have experienced together. Good luck, Captain! ”, He published.

