Real Madrid players are vaccinated against Covid-19

When their turn came, the Real Madrid players present at the preseason rally with Ancelotti received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. They did it together and, in some cases like those of Marcelo, Lucas or Rodrygo, they wanted to immortalize it on their social networks.

It is therefore a step towards being strong against the virus that, last season, attacked the Whites like the rest of the teams and left them without some important players in decisive matches.

Thus, players who have not had the disease will receive a second dose within 21 days and, those who do, must wait about two weeks to be immunized. Others like Asensio, Ceballos, Vallejo or Kubo, all in Tokyo for the Olympics, already received their dose several weeks ago and, therefore, are not directly exposed to the virus.