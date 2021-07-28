Real Madrid player David Alaba, positive for coronavirus

Real Madrid defender David Alaba. .

The Austrian defender of Real Madrid, David Alaba, has tested positive for Covid, as reported this Wednesday by the white club, so must isolate himself during his first preseason in the team.

“Real Madrid CF communicates that our player David Alaba has tested positive for COVID-19,” the white entity announced in a statement.

Official Statement: Praise. # RealMadrid – Real Madrid CF (@realmadrid) July 28, 2021

The Austrian, who came to the team this summer from Real Madrid, thus joins his new teammate Karim Benzema, which is also isolated after testing positive last Friday.