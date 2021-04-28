Real Madrid – Osasuna de LaLiga Santander: Schedule and where to watch on TV

04/27/2021 at 6:36 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

The Saturday, for the sake of continuing the date, the Real Madrid and the Osasuna they will face on their date with Day 34 of LaLiga Santander in the Di Stefano.

In the first instance, the premises directed by Zinedine Zidane are in the second position of the table, with a total of 71 points and a goal differential of +32 and, therefore, in the Champions League area. In this sense, their matches per league record a draw with Betis (0-0), a victory over Granada (3-0), a draw with Getafe (0-0) and a victory over Barcelona (2-1).

On the other hand, Jagoba Arrasate’s squad is located in place number 11 of the competition, where they are with 40 points and a goal differential of -8, that is, in the middle of the table. Also, your recent history indicates a defeat against Celta de Vigo (2-1), a victory over Valencia (3-1), a victory against Elche (2-0) and a victory against Villarreal (2-1).

TIMETABLE AND WHERE TO SEE THE MATCH

The meeting between Real Madrid and the Osasuna of the Matchday 34 from LaLiga Santander 2020 – 2021 will be held on Saturday, May 1 at 9:00 p.m., and the game can be seen in Spain through Movistar LaLiga.