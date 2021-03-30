Real Madrid or Barcelona? Erling Haaland already knows where he will play next season

Erling Haaland, Norwegian striker for Borussia Dortmund, would have already chosen where he will play next season and the most likely destinations for the attacker would be Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City and Chelsea, which has been the fourth team in question that has also been talked about the most in recent weeks.

However, according to information from Josep Pedrerol in the Chiringuito de Jugones, Haaland wants to go yes or yes to Real Madrid and Barcelona would be an option that he would not be contemplating in the panorama, as well as that of Manchester City or call a club of the Premier League.

As detailed in the information, the arrival of Erling Haaland to Real Madrid will not only depend on the player, who wants to reach the ‘White House’, but everything now points to the response of the president of Borussia Dortmund, who accepts and put a price on the attacker.

“HAALAND WANTS TO GO to Real MADRID in JUNE. It remains for the president of DORTMUND to ACCEPT and put a price on it,” Pedrerol revealed in the program.

Haaland, who was acquired by Borussia at the beginning of 2020 for a figure close to 20 million euros. Since then, Haaland has scored 49 goals in 49 games with the Club Teutón jersey.

