Real Madrid once again touched the ridiculous in another ‘beating’ in Istanbul

04/22/2021 at 9:17 PM CEST

EFE

Led by American Shane Larkin and Serbian Vasilije Micic with 21 and 23 points respectively, Anadolu Efes repeated their triumph against a Real Madrid denied before the ring (91-68) in the second game of the Euroleague playoffs and puts the tie on track for the Turkish team, which also overwhelmed the Spanish team in the first game.

ANA

RMA

ANADOLU EFES, 91

(22 + 22 + 21 + 26): Shane Larkin (21), Vasilije Micic (23), Krunoslav Simon (7), Adrien Moerman (9), Sertac Sanli (7) -starting five-, Rodrigue Beaubois (11), Chris Singleton (4), James Anderson (2), Bryant Dunston (6), Tibor Pleiss (1), Dogus Balbay and Bugrahan Tuncer.

REAL MADRID, 68

(13 + 19 + 13 + 23): Nicolás Laprovittola (5), Jeffery Taylor (2), Trey Thompkins (17), Usman Garuba (9), Alex Tyus (5) -starting five-, Fabien Causeur (2), Rudy Fernández (11), Alberto Abalde, Felipe Reyes (6), Tristan Vukcevic (7), Jaycee Carroll and Sergio Llull (4).

REFEREES

Matej Boltauzer (Slovenia), Mehdi Difallah (France) and Saulius Racys (Sweden). They pointed a technique to visiting coach Pablo Laso (18:17). They eliminated visitor Tristan Vukcevic by five fouls (36:09).

INCIDENTS

Second quarter-final match of the men’s Euroleague basketball played behind closed doors at the Sinan Erdem Sports Hall (Istanbul).

Without Cape Verdean Edy Tavares for a problem in the pubis From the one that suffered in the warm-up, Real Madrid faced the second game of the playoff with little margin for error and with the aim of improving the poor image offered just two days before.

But history repeated itself. The white team went out well on the track, scoring seven points in the first five minutes, but the intensity that the Turkish team showed on the perimeter, especially with Larkin and the French Adrien Moerman, who were a roller, allowed Anadolu to walk away with a nine-point lead at the end of the first quarter after Tuesday’s display.

In a second, the Serbian Vasilije Micic and the Croatian Krunoslav Simon They also wanted their share of prominence in the Turkish team against Real Madrid, supported by the American Trey Thompkins, who was very successful in shots of two.

Even so, the trend of the first two quarters at Real Madrid was to always go in tow of the game that the locals developed, very solid in the defensive rebounds, with a total of twelve in the first twenty minutes.

The rest did not regenerate the ideas of the Real Madrid, who continued to play at the pace he set a huge Larkin. In fact, the first basket of two in the third quarter, the work of Felipe Reyes, came after four minutes.

Anadolu Efes continues to show itself as a strong candidate for the title

| EFE

That good defense of the Turkish team forced Real Madrid to seek resources beyond the collective plays and the throws of three were multiplied, although with little success, since the game ended with only four of twenty-five attempts.

Better percentages had Anadolu, which reached thirteen out of eighteen. Two of them were from Micic and one from Sanli at the end of the third quarter, which extended the lead to 20 points (65-45).

The last quarter was almost a formality for Anadolu because the Madridistas never really believed the possibility of coming back. In fact, he gave the feeling of being carried away by the local gale that until the end led by Larkin and Micic and to which the Frenchman Rodrigue Beaubois also signed up.

The two victories of Anadolu Efes leave the Turkish team just one win away from overcoming the tie, best of five. The next match will take place in Madrid on April 27 and Pablo Laso’s men are forced to win the hypothetical three that remain to access a Final Four that is now light years away.