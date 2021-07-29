REAL MADRID | Official: Dani Carvajal extends his contract with Real Madrid until 2025

Defender Dani Carvajal has extended his contract with Real Madrid until June 30, 2025, as announced by the Madrid club.

“Real Madrid CF and Dani Carvajal have agreed to extend the player’s contract, which will remain linked to the club for the next four seasons, until June 30, 2025“is included in the entity’s statement.

Dani Carvajal signed his new commitment in the Real Madrid Sports City in Valdebebas, where the team is conducting pre-season training, accompanied by the president of the entity, Florentino Pérez. Upon signing, he received a jersey with his name and the number 2025 as the number, it is reported.

Carvajal, 29 years old and who joined the Madrid club as a youngster, carried out the formal act of signing his contract extension precisely in a Sports City where, on May 12, 2004, at the age of 12, and representing the quarry , laid the first stone of the facilities in the company of the then honorary president of the club, Alfredo Di Stéfano.

