Real Madrid: Official: Brahim, on loan to Milan

Updated 07/19/2021 – 18:41

It is already official. Real Madrid and Milan have reached an agreement to close the loan for two seasons of Brahim, that he will play again next season for the Italian team and that he has been training under Ancelotti since the preseason started two weeks ago.

The player arrived to the white team from Manchester City in the winter market of the 19-20 season. Brahim, what to wear in number 10 at the rossonero club, disputed 39 games and scored seven goals in the last campaign with the Italian team.

According to sources involved, it has been “a good deal” for everyone. The player, on the one hand, ensures minutes (not ownership) in a top team that, as a sign of his bet, has offered him the number 10 that Alhanoglu had, who left Inter. The MIlan trusts Brahim and that’s the first thing the young man from Malaga wanted to know: who was betting on him. His present in Madrid was not clear right now, with too many players in those positions: Vinicius, Asensio, Rodrygo, Bale, Isco …

The Real Madrid will receive close to four million euros for this transfer two years. He does not get back everything he invested – it cost him about 17 million more variables – but he does not lose the player either, than to return in two years.