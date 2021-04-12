Real Madrid of the Champions League: Schedule and where to watch on TV

Apr 13, 2021 at 1:02 AM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

East Wednesday, in order to fulfill their responsibilities for the second leg of the quarterfinals of the Champions League, the they will face in Anfield.

In this sense, the group directed by Jurgen Klopp was outmatched in the first leg, losing with a score of 3-1. Prior to that, the squad finished the group stage as the first in their division, registering a total of four wins, a draw and a loss. Instead, those commanded by Zinedine Zidane they finished the previous instance in the first place Liverpool and Real Madridr from Group B, although achieving three wins, one draw and two losses.

TIMETABLE AND WHERE TO SEE THE LIVERPOOL – REAL MADRID DE LA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

The match between the Liverpool and the Real Madrid of the return of the quarterfinals of the Champions League will be carried out on Wednesday, April 14 at 9:00 p.m., and the confrontation can be seen in Spain through Mitele Plus, Movistar Champions League Y Movistar +.