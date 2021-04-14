Real Madrid of LaLiga Santander: Schedule and where to watch on TV

04/13/2021 at 11:58 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

To continue with the LaLiga Santander Matchday 33, this Sunday the meeting between the Getafe and the Real Madrid, scheduled to function in the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez.

Thus, the squad led by Jose Bordalás will attend the game after registering a defeat against Cádiz (1-0), a draw with Osasuna (0-0), a draw with Elche (1-1) and a draw with Atlético de Madrid (0-0). Thus, they are located in the position number 15 of the classification, where they are found with 30 points and -12 in goal differential.

Instead, the team of Zinedine Zidane is positioned in the second place of the classification, adding 66 points and +29 in goal differential. Likewise, its latest results report a victory over Barcelona (2-1), a victory over Eibar (2-0), a victory over Celta de Vigo (3-1) and a victory over Elche (2-1).

SCHEDULE AND WHERE TO SEE THE MATCH ON TV

The confrontation of Getafe against him Real Madrid of the LaLiga Santander Matchday 33 will be held on Sunday, April 18 at 9:00 p.m., and it can be enjoyed in Spain thanks to Movistar LaLiga.