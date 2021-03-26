Real Madrid of Euroleague, live

03/25/2021 at 20:15 CET

Euroleague 2020-21 is back for him Real Madrid and it does so today, March 25, starting at 8:45 p.m. (CET), in the match that faces them against Lyon at home.

If you cannot view the live correctly click HERE.

The whites will seek a new victory that allows them to re-engage in the fight for the European competition. They come from being defeated by Barça and CSKA in the last two days of the top European competition.

Follow live and online the statistics and the match result between Lyon and Real Madrid to the minute.