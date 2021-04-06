Real Madrid: Nacho will decide his future pending Ramos and signings

Has a contract until 2022

Nacho Fernández transferred to the summer a decision to be made about his continuity at Real Madrid, based on the decision of Sergio Ramos, whom he recommended to renew, and the signings that the club can make to reinforce the defense.

“Logically that Real Madrid renew Ramos, sign one or two centrals are decisions and I will make mine with my coach and my family. It is a personal decision to make. I am happy here, I have this season and one more, no I have spoken with the club about my contract, but I am calm. I focus on playing well and I will make the best decision for me, “he said at a press conference.

Messi, Ramos: most valuable players who end their contract in 2021

25 Luka Modric – Real Madrid – Market value: € 10 million

Data updated on March 30, 2021

24 Jérôme Boateng – Bayern – Market value: € 10m

23 Ryan Bertrand – Southampton – Market value: € 10m

22 Joshua King – Everton – Market value: € 10m

21 Vincent Aboubakar – Besiktas JK – Market value: € 10 M

20 Marko Dmitrovic – SD Eibar – Market value: € 10 million

19 Óscar Mingueza – FC Barcelona – Market value: € 10 million

18 Nikola Maksimovic – SSC Napoli – € 12 M

17 Rui Silva – Granada CF – Market value: € 12 M

16 Sergio Ramos – Real Madrid – € 14 M

15 Moussa Marega – Porto – € 14 M

14 Elseid Hysaj – SSC Naples – € 14 M

13 Lucas Vázquez – Real Madrid – € 15 M

12 Santos Borré – River Plate – € 15 M

11 Henrikh Mkhitaryan – AS Roma – € 20 M

10 Julian Draxler – PSG – € 20 M

9 Eric García – Manchester City – € 20 M

8 Sergio Agüero – Manchester City – € 25 M

7 Florian Thauvin – Marseille – € 32 M

6 Georginio Wijnaldum – Liverpool – € 35 M

5 Hakan Calhanoglu – AC Milan – € 35 M

4 Memphis Depay – Lyon – € 45 M

3 David Alaba – Bayern Munich – € 55 M

2 Gianluigi Donnarumma – AC Milan – € 60m

1 Lionel Messi – FC Barcelona – € 80 M

Nacho’s dream is to retire at Real Madrid, but he understands that, after years of growth, it is time to feel important and he does not close the doors to an experience abroad.

Nacho: “It would be my dream to finish my career at Real Madrid”

“If circumstances arise for me to retire at Real Madrid, I will sign it right now, it would be my dream to finish my career here after so many years. It would be the best thing that could happen to me, but I like to go season by season and if I see that things are more complicated than I have had, which has never been easy, I would like to try another league, but I am where I want to be. In summer a decision will be made, “he said.

Nacho would not like players like Sergio Ramos or Lucas Vázquez not to renew their contracts at the end of this season and for Real Madrid to lose the Spanish stamp.

“As a player of the house and Spanish, the illusion that makes me is that those players stay a long time. If Real Madrid has had something good that has won many things, it is that there have been many Spaniards and people of the house who give you A lot. They are situations that do not depend on us, projects that are being created little by little, “he said.

