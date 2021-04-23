Real Madrid: Nacho does not want to leave the Merengues after a decade of his debut

Nacho Fernandez He is ten years old since his debut with the first Madrid team, with the desire to continue for many years and end up being a player for his only club throughout his professional career, and he assured that he does not conceive his life “without being in Real Madrid“.

On April 23, 2011, Nacho made his debut in Mestalla, in a win by Real Madrid against Valencia (3-6). Since then he has played 225 games and is currently enjoying one of his sweetest moments, installed as a substitute for captain Sergio Ramos.

“I can’t imagine a life without being in this club. Both my family and I believe that Real Madrid has given us everything since we were little. Fulfilling the dream of being able to be in the first team is something that I had always wanted. Now that I’m still here, I fulfill my dream every day that passes and every game that I play, “he told the media of the white club.

Nacho has many memories of his career, including several from the day of his debut with the first team. “I have the boots from the day of my debut and the ball signed by the coach and all the players, they are things that I had to take with me to put away.”

And he remembered what he lived in Mestalla. “That day you are making a custard because of your nerves and many things go through your head. I remember that with fifteen minutes remaining I had cramps in my legs, Mourinho asked me if I wanted the change and I, logically, did not want to go out. final and everything went well, with a victory and a great game on my part “.

From all his years at Real Madrid and the many titles he has won, Nacho has indelible memories. One of them occurred in the conquest of the tenth in Lisbon. “I see that shirt and my eyes fill with joy because it is a very special year.”

“If you have to keep a Real Madrid goal in recent years, it is the one that Ramos scores in that minute, because it turns everything around and changes the sign of everything that came after.”

