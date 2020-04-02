A Real Madrid legend is gone …

The real Madrid is in mourning. The White House announced Thursday the death of Gregorio Benito Rubio, at the age of 73. “Real Madrid, its president and its management are deeply saddened by the death of Goyo Benito, one of the great legends of our club,” he said in a statement.

A 22-time Spanish international, the former defenseman had played for the Merengues from 1968 to 1982, after a two-season loan to Rayo Vallecano. “Goyo Benito has always been an example of our club’s values,” explains Real Madrid, who recalls his record: six Liga titles and five King’s Cups.

“He belonged to the generation of players who took over from Real Madrid yéyé, adds the Madrid club. Real Madrid have always been by their side in the fight against the disease they suffered from for more than a decade. Today, Madridismo is in mourning for one of the greatest defenders in our history. “

Hasta siempre, Goyo Benito. # RealMadrid pic.twitter.com/45RriUloQ6

– Real Madrid C.F.⚽ (@realmadrid) April 2, 2020