Real Madrid: Modric spoke about the possible arrival of Mbappé

The Croatian Luka Modric opened the doors of Real Madrid to Kylian Mbappé and assured that “great players are always welcome” at Real Madrid, with the hope that next season the French forward will wear white.

“There is a lot of news about players who are going to come and which ones are going to come out, I can’t go into that, but speaking of Kylian he is a great player, he has shown it with his national team and with PSG,” Modric said in the press room from Anfield, where this Wednesday he will play the second leg of the quarterfinal of the football Champions League that will face his team with Liverpool.

“Great players are always welcome at Real Madrid, but it would not be correct to speak at this time of the season of players from other teams. We will see what happens next season; but he as a player is top, one of the best in the world “he added.

Modric took advantage of his appearance to congratulate Florentino Pérez on his re-election as president of Real Madrid and was convinced that he will put together a great project for next season.

“Congratulate the ‘president’ for his new mandate. He sure wants to build a great team again, although we have it, let’s see what he will do in the future. The ‘president’ has always done great things for him Real Madrid and will continue to do so, “he said.

In his case, although the renewal with Real Madrid is tied, he still does not confirm it in public until the club announces it. “My renewal is going well, I can’t say more, I want to continue at Real Madrid where I feel very happy. I hope to continue next year,” explained Modric.