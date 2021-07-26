Real Madrid: Miguel Gutirrez puts Marcelo in a bind

Updated 07/25/2021 – 20:51

It was only the first friendly of the Real Madrid really and Ancelotti you already know that you have a job and that you will have to get people back. And it will be necessary to see if it will be enough. It was the first game of a tough preseason, Rangers are much more filmed, but there are certain details that are not new and that do not invite optimism.

What of Marcelo and Isco It doesn’t seem to have much fix. The first half of both certifies it, although it is not possible to throw in the towel. The bracelet has not given the Brazilian, at least for now, that energy and presence that he has been losing. We will have to give it a little more time because the general level was low and the players of the Rangers they did what they wanted, much more rolling and with an intensity that Ancelotti, but the Brazilian’s sins were always seen: losses of the ball at risk, lack of rhythm, little in attack and the usual deficiencies in defense. I suffered less in the second half playing in midfield. The Isco thing was something similar. When the Rangers put on intensity, it didn’t show up.

When the best of the match in the first Real Madrid friendly is the goalkeeper, Lunin, that also not be a starter in the team with the return of Courtois, It is all said. The Ukrainian had three very worthy saves in the first half. Well low and very safe and showing his power in the balls overlooked. The good news is that there is a Courtois replacement for any emergency.

There is a goalkeeper beyond Courtois: Lunin’s saves against Rangers

Rodrygo faces a very important year at Real Madrid, which has been looking for players to accompany its Benzema on the scoring side. And it is understood that the young Brazilian defines well and was seen in the play of the Madrid goal. After a good run of Odegaard, who was very alone in the midfield, defined very well after a great dribble. Message to Ancelotti without a doubt.

Rodrygo already warns Ancelotti: great goal against Rangers, breaking two rivals at the same time

A team with the seal of Gerrard. Rangers were far superior to Madrid. It is no coincidence because it is a team very well worked by the legend of the Liverpool. Fast, vertical game that had its prize late, in the second half, with Sakala’s goal that did justice. Improper mistake by the way by Lucas Vzquez on the play, trying to protect the ball. In Spain They would have called him a foul, but on the islands they play something else. White He was not very successful in the second of the locals either. Gerrard has been able to put Rangers back to the top, winning the Scottish League in its third season and breaking the tyranny of the Celtic.

The Madrid was better in the second half, when Rangers slowed down, after the draw, and with the entry of players like Miguel Gutirrez. It starts with Ancelotti on the good line of his season finale with Zidane. He is the best signing for the left back. He has the talent, personality and energy to play with the intensity that modern football requires.