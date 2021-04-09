Real Madrid: Míchel González, former Pumas coach, believes Vinicius has a lot to improve

Real Madrid managed to achieve a golden result last Tuesday against the Liverpool FC. Much of the media points out that the qualifying round is almost sentenced, so it showed the team commanded by Zidane.

Without a doubt, the great figure of the meeting was Vinicius Jr, who scored a double. Former Pumas coach and Real Madrid legend; Míchel González, He pointed out that one of the issues for which it has cost the Brazilian were the comparisons with Neymar and Mbappé.

“What makes Vinicius striking is its price. The pressure is the price. I do not know if any player in the quarry has had those possibilities. People do not pay much attention to the passport and more to the price. When he arrived they believed he was the new Mbappé, Neymar, Raúl … Until now he is more of a starter than in the Brazilian team. Until yesterday’s game he had difficulties ”.

Míchel González, who was part of that historic squad of ‘La Quinta del Buitre’, indicated for Cadena SER that Vinicius needs to improve some characteristics to be able to take out his full potential.

“He has found his place by having the confidence to play every Sunday. He seems to me a good player and in the pipeline. To achieve regularity, more rennet is needed. The best thing is to let him work and that potential must also be improved in the shortcomings ”.