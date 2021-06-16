Real Madrid: Mesut Özil dedicates an emotional farewell to Sergio Ramos, ‘a legend is leaving’

After Real Madrid made the departure of Sergio Ramos official for the 2021-22 season of the Spanish La Liga, the messages to the now former captain of the white team did not wait.

One of them came from Mesut Özil, he is a teammate of Sergio Ramos in the merengue team, who described him as the greatest legend in the history of Real Madrid and wished him luck in his next team.

“The greatest legend in the history of the club is leaving @realmadrid. I wish you the best in your next step, brother. I still remember with such fondness the time we spent together in Madrid “

Sergio Ramos and Mesut Özil were teammates from 2010 to 2013, during which time they managed to win a League, a King’s Cup and a Spanish Super Cup.

