Real Madrid: Merengues footballers mourn the departure of Zinedine Zidane

The French Karim Benzema, Sergio Ramos, Varane Y Carvajal He said goodbye through his social networks to the fact that Zinedine Zidane has been his coach in recent years at Real Madrid: “Thank you brother for everything you have contributed to me on a collective and individual level.”

“I am proud to have been able to advance and grow together with the person you are. See you,” added the attacker, who a few days ago was convinced of the continuity of his compatriot on the white bench.

“I don’t see Madrid without Zidane,” said the Frenchman in an interview with the newspaper “L’Équipe”.

“ZZ. The teacher. Since I arrived in Madrid 10 years ago, you have been more than a coach, a mentor. You helped me develop as a player and as a person,” Varane said on his social networks.

“Mister, I only have words of gratitude for this time in which I have had you as a coach. Thank you very much for your dedication, dedication and for making me a better player every day ”, wrote Dani Carvajal on his official Instagram account.

“ZZ, unique and unrepeatable. I wish you all the best. You deserve it, you’ve earned it. Enjoy life, enjoy family. Big hug, mister ”, wrote the Real Madrid Captain on his official Instagram account.

Zinedine Zidane announced this Thursday that he will not continue to lead Real Madrid, a team with which he has won three Champions Leagues, one league, two European Super Cups, one in Spain and two club World Cups.

