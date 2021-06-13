Real Madrid: Mbappé or Haaland? Roberto Carlos gives his verdict on the jewels of world football

The legend of Real Madrid, Roberto Carlos, spoke about the situation that the Merengue team is currently experiencing, where he spoke about the possible incorporations of Mbappé and Haaland, in addition to giving his point of view on the renewal of Sergio Ramos.

“I am a huge fan of Mbappé. I thank him very much for putting me in his historic eleven as a left back. He is a very important player for the world of football. There is a lot of talk that he comes to Real Madrid, but he has a contract with PSG. Our philosophy Our job is to wait for what the player wants and we don’t touch players who have contracts with other clubs. “

“He is a great player (Haaland), a great player. A lot of people didn’t know him. During the last two years he has been improving game after game, season after season. He is a player with many qualities that any club in the world would want.”

“(Ramos) He is currently recovering from an injury. I am very sure that there will be a conversation between Sergio and the president to reach an agreement. Sergio is the image of the club, a great player and we will see what happens.”

