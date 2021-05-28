Real Madrid: Mauricio Pochettino, first on the list to take Zidane’s place

After the departure of Zinedine Zidane of Real Madrid, quite a few names have sounded like his possible replacement, but the one who would “carry a hand” is Mauricio Pochettino, who is currently the coach of Paris Saint-Germain.

According to information from Manu Martín for ESPN, one of the few names that has actually considered Florentino Pérez to get to the bench of Madrid is Pochettino, whom they have been looking for as a coach for several years.

“There are more on offer than Florentino actually has on the table. The one they really want is called Mauricio Pochettino. When Real Madrid found out that they had problems at PSG, it was when they accelerated this situation “

However, still having a relationship with Paris, the merengue team left everything in the hands of the Argentine coach so that he could arrange his departure in the best way and now sign him as a new DT.

“Real Madrid does not want problems with Paris Saint-Germain and has told Pochettino, who is on vacation in Barcelona, ​​’solve your problem and if you leave PSG free we will sign you'”

