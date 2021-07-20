Real Madrid: Matthus hits Kroos again

Toni Kroos has decided to leave the selection after the latter Eurocup to focus on Real Madrid and perhaps retreat in white. The player understands that his stage with his country has already ended, but there are voices that never tire of criticizing him.

One of them is Lothar mathus, who has recharged against the German game in an opinion in Kicker.Uli hoeness He was the first and now it is Mathus who insists: “Personally, I have nothing against him, but I do not agree with his style of play. We could see at the Euro that it’s not just about the speed of the player, but also of the ball. He does quite well with one or two contacts, but when he hits the ball, he loses speed again because there is hardly any space gain and the rhythm slows down. ”

For Matthaus, “Kroos is no longer international class” because he “disappeared” after playing “good and outstanding games” with Real Madrid this season. A few weeks ago Mathaus himself had also cracked against Kroos. I accused him of “not being able to lead the team” at SportBild. “He sees himself better than I rate him. I have missed the passion, the fire and the vertical passes. All contact with the ball does not help, It is nice to see, but it is not effective. His low passes and long centers are like his hairstyle: nice and clean, totally correct. “