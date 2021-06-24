Real Madrid: Martín Odegaard confirms his return to the Merengue club

The Norwegian Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard confirmed on Wednesday that he will return to the white club next season after having been on loan for six months at English Arsenal.

“The situation is that I am a Real Madrid player and I have to go back there in a week and a half. Real Madrid has been clear: they want me back. So I will have to travel there when training starts,” he told Norwegian television. TV2.

Odegaard did not speak personally with the new white coach, Carlo Ancelotti, but with the club and ensures that he maintains a “close” contact with them.

“It is clear that my dream has always been to play there. I have been at the club for more than six years now, and that has always been my goal,” said the Norwegian international.

Odegaard, who is on vacation in his country these days, said however that his desire is “to play” and that doing it regularly is “important”.

“It’s nice to be home. A lot of time goes by between visits, especially the last year with the restraints it feels great to come home,” he said.

