Real Madrid: Marco Asensio was caught on vacation on the beaches of Mexico

The footballer Marco Asensio of the team of Real Madrid of the Spanish League, is on vacation on the Mexican beaches of Cozumel, where he was seen accompanied by the municipal president.

Marco Asensio who was not summoned by coach Luis Enrique to the Spanish National Team, so before starting the preseason with Real Madrid from Italian Carlo Ancelotti.

The Spanish attacker of the Merengues visited the municipal president of Cozumel Pedro Joaquín, to whom he presented the official team shirt for the next 2021-2022 season.

These beaches in the state of Quintana Roo are very visited by athletes and famous actors, so this time it was the turn of forward Marco Asensio to be caught enjoying these lands.

