Real Madrid: Marcelo Gallardo, the coach chosen to relieve Zinedine Zidane

After the strong rumors about the departure of Zinedine Zidane from Real Madrid’s technical direction, the Merengues fans began to ask Marcelo Gallardo, strategist of River plate, who is not the first time that it sounds for the galactic bench.

In social networks, Real Madrid fans, before the news of the very possible departure of the French coach from Real Madrid, began to nominate the Argentine, who has enough merits to reach the Spanish team.

Marcelo Gallardo, River Plate coach, has already sounded in the past to direct Real Madrid and there are even those who say that it is a matter of time before his opportunity arrives.

