Real Madrid: Marcelo equals Roberto Carlos’s historical record with the meringues

The winger Marcelo Vieira has lived a very special day with Real Madrid, equaling the mark of a historic one, in the tie achieved against Sevilla on matchday 35 of The Spanish league in the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium.

The Brazilian defender reached the figure of 527 games played in his career with the white box, to reach the former figure Roberto Carlos on the historical list of foreign footballers with the most participation in the club.

“@ MarceloM12 equals @ Oficial_RC3 as the second foreigner with the most matches in @ realmadrid! 527 #HalaMadrid matches,” they wrote along with a photo of Marcelo in the match.

Real Madrid has missed the opportunity to become the new leader in the 2020-2021 season of the Spanish League, which still holds the Atlético de Madrid in the absence of three days for the conclusion of the championship.

